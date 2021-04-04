Barclays PLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

IMMR opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.75 million, a P/E ratio of -192.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $6,349,576.86. Also, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 946,919 shares of company stock worth $11,687,490 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

