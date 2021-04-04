Barclays PLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 541,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 27.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 846,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.97. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.45 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

