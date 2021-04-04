Barclays PLC Sells 2,554 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $321.26 million, a P/E ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

