Barclays PLC Sells 5,258 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 7,472.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

ITI stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $268.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

