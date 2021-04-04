Base Protocol (BASE) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003116 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $4.66 million and $337,682.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00074864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00305305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.00760652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.46 or 0.99655772 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,702,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,557,482 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

