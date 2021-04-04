Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $105.70.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

