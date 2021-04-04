BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$60.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of TSE:BCE traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,247. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.74. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

