Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,287 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.71 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $209,035.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.