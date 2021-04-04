BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. BGSF reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. BGSF has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BGSF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of BGSF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

