Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.10.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 94.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 62,869 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

