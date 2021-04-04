BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Market Cap Tops $3.35 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $909,767.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

