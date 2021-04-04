Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $229.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $826,380.41 and approximately $229.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,188,489 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

