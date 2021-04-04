Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $43.77

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $766.61 million and approximately $80.58 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $43.77 or 0.00074872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.98 or 0.00323260 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00106704 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

