BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Anixa Biosciences worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.75 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

