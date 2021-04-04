BlackRock Inc. Has $583,000 Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 195,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 620,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 321,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $28.34.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.