BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONN stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

