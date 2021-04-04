BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

