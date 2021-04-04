BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lazydays by 23.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

