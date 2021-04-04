BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,292,979 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arco Platform by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,567,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,995 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 309,850 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 18.2% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 409,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 37.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. Arco Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $746.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCE. TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

