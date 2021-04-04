BlackRock Inc. Sells 14,189 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.37% of Leaf Group worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEAF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LEAF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Leaf Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

LEAF opened at $7.03 on Friday. Leaf Group Ltd. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

