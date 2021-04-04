BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $54.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.21.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,109,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 45.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,951,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.