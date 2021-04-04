Boosted Finance Market Cap Tops $5.38 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for $89.87 or 0.00153868 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $142,771.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00075424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.00314944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00092237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.76 or 0.00764905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.