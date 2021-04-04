Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) Trading Up 16.5% This Week

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 43.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market cap of $47.31 million and $10,047.00 worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be purchased for about $3,854.72 or 0.06597603 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00052915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00698184 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Profile

Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,732 coins and its circulating supply is 12,272 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token (OLD)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token (OLD) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the exchanges listed above.

