BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 12,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

