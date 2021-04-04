Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. AXT posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,325. The company has a market cap of $518.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.20 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,970 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 54.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXT in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 129,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

