Brokerages Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. LightPath Technologies also posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 323,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,211. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.44. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

