Brokerages Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Brokerages predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $7.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Masco by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Masco by 165.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Masco by 35.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $60.99. 1,879,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. Masco has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.