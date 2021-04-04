Brokerages Anticipate Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.57. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $11,046,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $6,375,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 271,641 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCC traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 680,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit