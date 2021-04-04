Brokerages Anticipate Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.57. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $11,046,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $6,375,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 271,641 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCC traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 680,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

