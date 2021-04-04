Brokerages Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.25 Million

Brokerages expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce $357.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the highest is $387.50 million. Express reported sales of $210.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. The firm had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Express by 76.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Express during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,349,807. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $257.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

