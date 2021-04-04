Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.58). Scientific Games reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 660%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SGMS stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. 685,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,252. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

