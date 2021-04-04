Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce $64.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.25 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $77.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.54 million to $278.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $297.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 296,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $170.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $100,538 in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

