Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $817.97 Million

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to post $817.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $782.13 million and the highest is $848.00 million. Terex posted sales of $833.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

TEX traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.27. 437,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,154. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -771.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Terex by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Terex by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,306,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

