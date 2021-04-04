Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) PT at GBX 5,928.60

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,928.60 ($77.46).

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get ASOS alerts:

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASC traded up GBX 238 ($3.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,772 ($75.41). 242,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,939. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,545.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,988.21. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,022 ($13.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.