Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Target Price at GBX 2,442.50

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,442.50 ($31.91).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total value of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69). Insiders bought a total of 501 shares of company stock worth $1,178,886 over the last three months.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
