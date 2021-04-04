Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Target Price at GBX 2,442.50

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,442.50 ($31.91).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total value of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69). Insiders bought a total of 501 shares of company stock worth $1,178,886 over the last three months.

CCH traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,314 ($30.23). 193,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,320.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,196.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,473 ($32.31).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

