Brokerages Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) PT at $49.40

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after acquiring an additional 934,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $206,021,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,121,000 after buying an additional 84,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $70,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 763,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

