Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) PT at $52.91

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

MET stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,087. MetLife has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Seeyond boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 666.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 105,611 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 235,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,432,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 355,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 56,693 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

