Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $65.50

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,619 shares of company stock worth $28,077,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QSR opened at $65.55 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

