Brokerages Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) PT at $62.23

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,436. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

