Brokerages Set The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) PT at $17.17

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIK. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.