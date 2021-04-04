Brokerages Set Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Price Target at $46.33

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Total alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. Total has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.