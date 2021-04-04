Brokerages Set Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

VMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

VMD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 8,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

