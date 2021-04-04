Brokers Set Expectations for CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNO. B. Riley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.