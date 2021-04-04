Brokers Set Expectations for Heritage Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

HFWA opened at $28.60 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

