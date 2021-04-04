Canaccord Genuity Increases IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Price Target to GBX 56

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:IGAS opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. IGas Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 30.82 ($0.40). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler acquired 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £437.85 ($572.05).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

