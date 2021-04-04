Canaccord Genuity Raises Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 250

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Shares of GKP opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £368.99 million and a P/E ratio of -27.41. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 58.79 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 199.40 ($2.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

