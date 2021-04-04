Canaccord Genuity Raises Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 250

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.
Shares of GKP opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £368.99 million and a P/E ratio of -27.41. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 58.79 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 199.40 ($2.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87.
