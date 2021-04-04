Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 194.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,542 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 360,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NiSource by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 194,710 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NiSource by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

NI opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

