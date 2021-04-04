Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,281 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $331.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $207.18 and a one year high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.