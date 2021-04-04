Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,070 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20.

