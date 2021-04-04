Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 221,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,544,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $874,636,000 after purchasing an additional 998,268 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $52.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

