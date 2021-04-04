Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 8.61% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $41.65 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $42.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57.

